More woodwind delights

AN early spring concert at St Andrew’s Church in Caversham is the latest in a series showcasing the woodwind family of instruments.

The event on Saturday, March 2, at 7.30pm will feature works by a number of composers.

A spokesman for organisers Concerts in Caversham said: “Our celebrated musicians from some of the finest London orchestras will perform two pinnacles of the piano and wind repertoire by Mozart and Beethoven, as well as works by Ibert and Reinecke. As usual there will be delicious refreshments included with the ticket to enjoy after the concert.”

The musicians are: Timothy Watts (oboe), Nicholas Rodwell (clarinet), Benjamin Hudson (bassoon), Philip Woods (French horn) and Adrienne Black (piano).

Tickets are £16 or £18 in advance or £18 or £20 on the door and are available from Waltons the Jewellers in Caversham or by calling 0118 948 4112 or 0118 9463 202. For more information, visit www.concertsincaversham.co.uk

