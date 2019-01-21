Folk club patron is down for two dates

NETTLEBED Folk Club returns from its Christmas break with a joint concert on Monday night.

The Bully Wee Band will be joined by club patron Phil Beer of Show of Hands fame for the 8pm concert.

The venue, as always, is Nettlebed village club in the high street.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Phil Beer is doing a 30-minute support as well as joining the Bully Wee Band for part of their show.

“This four-piece band was known as one of the most exciting on the circuit and now they only tour for a few dates in January, so it’s not one to miss!

“The following Monday — January 28 — we have Seth Lakeman, but this show is sold out.”

Fans of Phil Beer will have a second chance to enjoy his music on Monday, February 4, when he hosts his patron’s evening.

And the season continues with a concert by the multi-award-winning Scots band Breabach on Monday, February 11.

Tickets for Monday’s concert are £15 in advance or £16 on the door. To book call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk