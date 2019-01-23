Rat Pack show has a Brit in the ranks

A HIT-filled evening of songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr is in store at the Kenton Theatre later this weekend.

The Rat Pack will be joined by special guest Kenny Lynch at the New Street venue on Sunday, January 27, at 7.30pm.

The Nettlebed-based singer had two top 10 singles, Up On The Roof and You Can Never Stop Me Loving You, and six other hits including Mountain of Love and Stand by Me.

A Kenton spokesman said: “This hit show perfectly captures not only the wonderful music and comedy of these musical legends, but also offers the remarkable personalities of the stars who truly ruled the entertainment world with such timeless hit songs as The Lady is a Tramp, My Way and New York, New York.”

Tickets are £21. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk