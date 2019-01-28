Monday, 28 January 2019

Mollie and friends are rocking up to play the Crooked Billet

Mollie and friends are rocking up to play the Crooked Billet

SHE’S been in the music business since her early teens, but the past year has seen Henley-based singer-songwriter Mollie Marriott come into her own with the release of her solo debut album, Truth is a Wolf.

A regular on the live circuit, she and her band are playing the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Monday night (January 28).

The pub’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh hailed her as “blues and soul royalty”, adding: “We are delighted to welcome Mollie Marriott and her musicians back to the Crooked Billet.

“At the tender age of 15, Mollie was asked by Liam Gallagher himself to record some vocals on demos for the Oasis album Heathen Chemistry.

“She sang at the London Astoria tribute to her late father Steve, performing with Paul Weller, Zak Starkey and Deborah Bonham and at the Royal Albert Hall with Dean Rees, Steve Ellis and the legendary Ronnie Wood as part of the Ronnie Lane memorial concert.” Tickets for Monday’s gig, in the form of a music cover charge, are £15. For table reservations, call the pub on (01491)681048.

