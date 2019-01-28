Folk favourites return to kick-start new season

SETH Lakeman’s Monday night concert at Nettlebed village club is sold out, but folk fans have a new season of concerts to enjoy at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead.

This starts on Sunday with a 7.30pm concert by Narthen, a band that has evolved out of the demise of a capella harmony trio Coope Boyes & Simpson.

Barry Coope and Lester Simpson are joined by Jo Freya (Blowzabella, Moirai) and Fi Fraser (The Old Fashioned, Polka Works).

Concert organiser Mike Sanderson said: “This is one of their first performances in the south of England since they formed and an unique opportunity to see them before the summer festival season.”

Tickets are £17.50. For more information and to book tickets in advance, visit www.nordenfarm.org

Other dates include John Kirkpatrick on February 27, Megan Henwood and Findlay Napier on March 20 and ceilidhs with Nedron’s Jig on April 7 and 27.