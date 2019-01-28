Poet penned an ode to the Purple Turtle

PERFORMANCE poet, comedian, musician and songwriter — John Hegley is a man of many talents, writes Matthew Wilson.

Fans of the 65-year-old have a chance to see him live tomorrow night (Saturday) when he gives a one-off performance at the Purple Turtle in Reading.

It is a venue that Hegley has played before — so much so that he was moved to write a poem about it that goes as follows.

There once was a turtle from Reading

Who didn’t know where it was heading.

It could have been Slough

It didn’t meow

And it took all its very hard bedding.

The show starts at 7pm, with musical support from Caversham-based singer-songwriter Alan Clayson, whose latest space-rock single Sol Nova is due out this summer on 10-inch vinyl.

For more information, visit the Purple Turtle on Facebook or online at www.purpleturtlebar.com