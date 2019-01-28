Monday, 28 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Poet penned an ode to the Purple Turtle

Poet penned an ode to the Purple Turtle

PERFORMANCE poet, comedian, musician and songwriter — John Hegley is a man of many talents, writes Matthew Wilson.

Fans of the 65-year-old have a chance to see him live tomorrow night (Saturday) when he gives a one-off performance at the Purple Turtle in Reading.

It is a venue that Hegley has played before — so much so that he was moved to write a poem about it that goes as follows.

There once was a turtle from Reading

Who didn’t know where it was heading.

It could have been Slough

It didn’t meow

And it took all its very hard bedding.

The show starts at 7pm, with musical support from Caversham-based singer-songwriter Alan Clayson, whose latest space-rock single Sol Nova is due out this summer on 10-inch vinyl.

For more information, visit the Purple Turtle on Facebook or online at www.purpleturtlebar.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33