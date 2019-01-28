Singer ’s Blenheim Palace debut isn’t one to ‘mis’

US superstar Lauryn Hill will headline the Friday night at this summer’s four-date Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace, writes Matthew Wilson.

The former Fugees vocalist, whose seminal 1998 solo debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill won five Grammy Awards, joins Saturday night headliners Tears for Fears and Sunday night headliner Kylie Minogue.

Having toured the world in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her

20-million-selling debut, the rapper and singer will return to the UK to perform a career-spanning greatest hits set featuring tracks from that album alongside classic Fugees songs and new material.

Support will come from UK soul songstress Laura Mvula, both of whose albums to date were nominated for the Mercury Prize, and One Night Only singer Mahalia, a BBC Sound of 2019 and Brits critics’ choice nominee.

One of the biggest artists of the Nineties, Lauryn Hill’s singles from her debut album — Doo Wop (That Thing), Ex-Factor and Everything Is Everything — helped catapult her to global superstardom and cemented her position as one of the most pioneering acts of her generation.

Nocturne Live founder Ciro Romano said: “Lauryn Hill is someone who’s always featured at the top of our wish list — she’s an uncompromising innovator who has had such an enormous impact on the development of contemporary music.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has truly stood the test of time and we’re all very excited to be hosting her at this year’s Nocturne.”

Hill’s confirmation as the Friday night headliner means that only the Thursday night line-up remains to be announced.

The Saturday night will see pop-rockers Tears for Fears supported by Eighties synth-poppers Scritti Politti and London-based post-punk five-piece White Lies.

The Sunday night, tickets for which sold out in record time, will see Kylie Minogue supported by Sophie Ellis Bextor and the Hackney Colliery Band.

Tickets for Lauryn Hill with special guests Laura Mvula and Mahalia start at £45 and go on sale today (Friday) from www.nocturnelive.com