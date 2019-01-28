Jazz advances to a new stage at Kenton concert

Jazz in the Round #1 | Kenton Theatre | Wednesday, January 16

THE opening of a new jazz venue in Henley is always welcome to fans of the music. Doubly so, when it involves the imaginative use of a venerable institution familiar to everyone in the town — in this case the Kenton Theatre.

Who would have thought that by seating the audience comfortably on the extended Kenton stage and gathered around two world class musicians — Alan Barnes on clarinet and saxophones and Frank Harrison on piano — it would create the perfect setting for jazz in the round.

Fortunately for the

sell-out crowd, who, it has to be said, stepped rather tentatively into this new performance space, a gentleman named Dennis Harrison came up with the idea. With the fulsome support of general manager Paula Price-Davies and the trustees of Kenton Theatre, it came to fruition on Wednesday, January 16.

And who better to introduce the first concert in a planned series of three, than Alan Barnes, voted number one in two categories in the 2018 British Jazz Awards — alto saxophone and new album of the year, a collaboration with pianist Dave Newton entitled Ask Me Now.

Barnes is also a master of the clarinet and baritone saxophone, arguably Britain’s busiest and most popular jazz musician, and a man whose surreal sense of humour is almost worth the price of the entrance ticket alone.

Frank Harrison on piano formed the other half of this “awesome twosome”. In his introduction, Dennis Harrison said: “Frank’s musical ear is so good that if you were to drop a tray of cutlery, he could play back the notes as the spoons clattered to the floor.”

Anyone who doubted this at the beginning of the evening, would have been convinced otherwise by its close. Extraordinarily talented, the pianist’s quiet and more cerebral approach to playing complemented Barnes’ ebullience perfectly.

For all the good humour, playing in a duo in such intimate surroundings, with the audience literally looking over their shoulder, really places musicians under the cosh.

There’s no hiding; no bass player or drummer to generate rhythm, no one else to add colour to the ensemble, and as for written music, forget it!

That Barnes and Harrison would rise to the challenge was obvious from the first gently swinging note of Everything I Know — a showcase for Barnes’s lyrical alto and Harrison’s dazzling runs on the keyboard.

This opened the box to the delights that would follow in the first half — the subtle Brazilian magic of Antonio Carlos Jobin’s

O Grand Amour and

A Felicidade (Happiness), Toot’s Thielemans delightful Bluesette, and Sweet Pea — an Alan Barnes original in tribute to the great Billy Strayhorn (“the other half of Duke Ellington’s heartbeat,” as Barnes described him).

However, the standout number of the set for me was In Your Own Sweet Way, Dave Brubeck’s classic composition, famously recorded by the Miles Davis Quintet with John Coltrane in 1956. The quality of interplay simply took one’s breath away as each protagonist encouraged and inspired the other to new heights of improvisation. Amazing!

Duly refreshed in the interval, and by now totally relaxed in each other’s company, Alan Barnes and Frank Harrison maintained their superb standards of play and held the audience utterly captivated throughout the second set.

Kurt Weill’s hauntingly beautiful Speak Low with Barnes on baritone saxophone set the programme in motion.

Lotus Blossom and Meditation presented two facets of Barnes’s alto playing — the ripe, full tone and extended notes of the first drawing all the emotion from Billy Strayhorn’s composition, contrasting with the fleet-fingered, feather-light, dancing qualities of Jobin’s samba.

Barnes switched to clarinet on How Deep Is the Ocean? and, with Harrison’s blues-tinged piano, captured the deep emotions of Irving Berlin’s song to perfection.

Prelude to a Kiss was equally spellbinding — it really expressed that moment of anticipation which the song is all about.

Stablemates, penned by tenor saxophonist and

one-time Jazz Messenger Benny Golson, proved to be a fast-paced “conversation” piece, with ideas passing from one to the other at a furious rate and leaving one wondering how it would it ever come to a safe conclusion. Answer: by the alchemy of a unique process of musical communication called jazz!

A wonderful evening came to a close when both musicians absolutely cut loose on the Charlie Parker be-bop classic Steeplechase, completing the course unscathed and to the rapturous applause of the audience.

All hail the Kenton Theatre for supporting the bold and imaginative use of its performance space to present “Jazz in the Round”. The musicians clearly thrived in the intimacy of the environment, while the audience response revealed a huge appetite for more along the same lines.

Two more Wednesday night concerts are already scheduled for February 13 and April 3.

Let’s hope “Jazz in the Round” will become a regular feature of the Kenton programme.

Trevor Bannister