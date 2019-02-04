Monday, 04 February 2019

Sounds of Poland

A CONCERT of Polish choral music will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at Sacred Heart Church, Reading, at 7.30pm.

The set will range from the early 18th century Gorczycki to living composers Lukaszewski and Roxanna Panufnik.

Alongside these there will be the Magnificat by Arvo Pärt, from Estonia, and folk song settings from Kurpie.

Tickets are £15 (conc £10) and £5 for those aged under 18. Children under 18 enter free with two paying adults. To book, call 01189 478097 or visit www.wegot
tickets.com

