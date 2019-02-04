Pints and live music

NICOLE and the Papas will perform at Lovibonds Brewery in Henley next Saturday (February 9).

The rock, pop and covers band will take to the stage in the Tasting Room, off Greys Road car park, from 8.30pm to 11pm.

Their set will include the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers, Cher, Led Zeppelin, Whitesnake and Adele.

The concert is free to attend but there will be a collection for the Duchess of Kent House hospice.