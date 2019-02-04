Jazz with ragtime

ORGANIST Andy Quin, who has written music for TV and film for 35 years, is performing at Henley town hall next Sunday (February 10).

He will be playing the Allen Digital theatre organ and offering a set that will include a lively mix of jazz, ragtime and bebop.

Andy has had his compositions feature on major productions such as the hit HBO series Broadwalk Empire, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie as well as worldwide advertising campaigns.

The event at the Market Place venue is organised by the Henley and District Organ Trust in support of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. There will also be refreshments and a raffle.