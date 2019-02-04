10 years of joyous collaboration delivers wealth of melody and harmony in the British tradition

THE Henley Choir Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in St Mary’s Church, Hart Street on Saturday.

This joyous annual concert, organised by former Henley mayor, Elizabeth Hodgkin and All Saints’ Church organist and director of music David Butler, brought together the vocal talent from choirs in and around the town.

Seven choirs took part in all. During the first half, each of them brought their own musical style and character to the stage before joining forces after the interval to sing Handel’s Messiah, Part 1. The concert began with a gentle a cappella rendition of Peter Warlock’s Bethlehem Down by the choir of St Mary the Virgin (Henley). This was a fitting opener to focus the ear on the wealth of melody and harmony, inherent in the British choral tradition, which was to follow.

The repertoire spanned from the early 16th century — St Nicholas (Harpsden), gave an excellent account of Rejoice in the Lord (Anon.) with great clarity between the parts — through to more recent times. Aliquando demonstrated some very smooth, well-balanced singing in Karl Jenkins’ Ave verum.

St John the Baptist (Kidmore End) and Christ the King (Sonning Common) performed Argentinian Alberto Favero’s Te Quiero with great warmth and passion while St Margaret’s (Harpsden) practically had everyone dancing in the aisles with Hail Holy Queen (arr. Marc Shaiman), a piece finding fame through the musical Sister Act.

All Saints (Rotherfield Peppard) included their junior choir and it was lovely to see so many younger singers involved in an engaging performance of Heaven is my Home (Michael J Lewis) before the Hambleden Valley Choir brought us movingly to the interval with Samuel Wesley’s lyrical Thou Wilt Keep Him in Perfect Peace.

During Handel’s most famous oratorio The Messiah, organist Michael Howell provided excellent support and unstinting musicianship throughout the numerous arias, recitatives, choruses and interludes comprising the first part of this great work.

Conductor Frances Brewitt-Taylor had full command of the proceedings, always hitting on the perfect, unifying speed for each chorus.

All four soloists were well suited to their roles. Tom Emlyn Williams (tenor) impressed with his dexterity in the running passages of Every Valley.

Soprano Rebecca Bell’s bright timbre heightened the uplifting lines of Rejoice Greatly while, in contrast, James Stickings’ sombre, measured tone made a good match for The People That Walked in Darkness.

Lucy Gibbs (contralto) was particularly compelling in the arias But Who May Abide and O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings. Hers is a voice that we will surely hear more of in the future.

The lively rhythms and balanced contrapuntal parts were a feature of each chorus but equally notable was the execution and control of the running passages.

The final Hallelujah chorus, with sopranos soaring determinedly onwards and upwards, provided a powerful finale to the evening.