Answer call of the blues

THREE years ago, they had a chart-topping album on iTunes with Call of the Blues — Bangladeshi blues, to be precise.

Now Michael Messer’s Mitra are bringing their unique blend of blues slide guitar, vocals and tabla rhythms to the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Tuesday, February 12.

The pub’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “Via London to Bangladesh and the Ganges Delta, Mitra is a unique musical trio and a true musical friendship.

“British blues innovator and slide guitarist Michael Messer is joined by Hindustani slide guitar maestro Manish Pingle and London-based tabla master Gurdain Singh Rayatt.

“This is more than another meeting of musicians from different cultures, this is a band with a successful album and its own unique sound — an exhilarating and accessible fusion of blues and Hindustani classical music.”

Following its release, Mitra have done five world tours and in 2017 they were nominated for “best group” in the Songlines Music Awards.

The concert is one of the series of music nights at the Crooked Billet. The Newlands Lane pub’s full regular menu will be available and a £15 music cover charge will apply. For tickets and table reservations, call (01491) 681048.

