Monday, 04 February 2019

Piano in ballroom

A CLASSICAL piano recital with Mishka Momen will take place at Phyllis Court Club in Henley next Friday (February 8).

She will perform in the Ballroom and Finlay Suite at the venue, off Marlow Road, from 7pm.

In 2014 Mishka was unanimously voted the winner of the Dudley International Piano Competition and she has given solo recitals at the Barbican Hall, the Bridgewater Hall, and major venues across the UK, as well as New York, France, Germany and Italy.

The concert has a smart casual dress code. Tickets are £20 from (01491) 570500.

