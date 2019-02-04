Beer at folk club

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
Monday, 04 February 2019
SHOW of Hands star Phil Beer is hosting a special “patron’s evening” at
Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday (February 4).
The guitarist, who has previously sold out the Royal Albert Hall in company with his Show of Hands compatriot Steve Knightley, will be playing the village club.
Phil will appear alongside guests Kelly Oliver, Geoff Lakeman, Hannah Martin and Miranda Sykes.
Doors open at 7.50pm, with tickets priced £16 in advance or £17 on the door. To book call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk
