Singers to explore romantic repertoire

TWO lecture recitals will be staged by Opera Prelude at the Christ Church Centre in Henley as part of its spring programme.

The first, on February 22, focuses on the spectrum of romantic declaration in the tenor repertoire. It will see Xavier Hetherington (tenor) accompanied by Natalie Burch.

This lecture will contain arias by, among others, Verdi, Puccini, Tchaikovsky and Mozart. They will explore the wide range of amorous expression in opera’s most popular fach and see how the many colours of love are reflected in music.

Then, on March 29, the Reading Road venue will host Red Roses, Red Noses — Life in the English Country House 1918-1939 with writer and historian Adrian Tinniswood, Callie Gaston (soprano), Alex Haigh (tenor) and Natalie Burch (piano)

This lecture recital, draws on hundreds of memoirs, unpublished letters and diaries, eye-witness testimonies of belted earls and unhappy heiresses and bullying butlers.

Opera Prelude’s young artists will accompany Adrian, with a selection of music, some composed for and by the occupants of these great houses, such as Lord Berners’ Red Roses: Red Noses, choice cuts by Noel Coward’s and Mozart’s playful arias that mocked the difference between the classes and challenged social stereotypes of the day.

Both events are from 10.30am to 12.30pm and tickets are £30, only available in advance, from 0207183 7323 and www.operaprelude.org

Meanwhile, St Mary’s Church in Henley is hosting a “Come and Sing” event next Saturday (February 16) with the acclaimed composer and conductor Bob Chilcott from 10am to 4pm as part of the Chiltern Arts Festival. Tickets are £20 from the box office on 01442 920303 and www.chilternarts.com