Experience top bands

A CONCERT paying homage to some of the greatest artists will take place ay Goring village hall tomorrow (Saturday).

The Album Experience will be performing the greatest hits of Fleetwood Mac, The Who and Santana at the High Street venue from 7.30pm to 11.55pm.

The group describes itself as neither a covers nor a tribute band as it attempts to recreate the best live performances of some of the most important albums from the past 40 years.

Tickets are £15 from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or 07885 251803 and www.goringhall.live