Returning folk stars

A GIRLS’ football coaching course run by the ... [more]
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
JON WHITLEY and Jay Labouchardière, of Ninebarrow, will return to Dunsden village hall on March 23, just over a year after their last sold-out performance.
Ninebarrow’s latest release, The Waters and the Wild, was awarded five stars by both The Morning Star and the English Folk Dance & Song Society’s EDS Magazine and the album received airplay on BBC Radio 2, 3 and 6 and in Wales and Scotland.
The show is from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and tickets are £13 from www.tickettailor
.com/events/dunsden
11 February 2019
