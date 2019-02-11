Returning folk stars

JON WHITLEY and Jay Labouchardière, of Ninebarrow, will return to Dunsden village hall on March 23, just over a year after their last sold-out performance.

Ninebarrow’s latest release, The Waters and the Wild, was awarded five stars by both The Morning Star and the English Folk Dance & Song Society’s EDS Magazine and the album received airplay on BBC Radio 2, 3 and 6 and in Wales and Scotland.

The show is from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and tickets are £13 from www.tickettailor

.com/events/dunsden