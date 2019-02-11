Dance in silence

A SILENT disco double bill will be staged at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Saturday (February 16).

Two DJs will be running separate music channels in this “Girls vs Boys” showdown from 8pm.

Just tune into the wireless headphones to select the set-list you prefer and dance in your own bubble whilst you’re listening to one tune and your mates are listening to another.

Tickets are £15 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org