Friday, 08 February 2019

Folk from Scotland

Folk from Scotland

BREABACH, a contemporary folk band from Scotland, will perform at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (February 11).

This multi award winning band are dynamic and fun with a signature sound accompanied by double bagpipes, bass, flute, fiddle and guitar.

The concert starts at 8pm at the club in High Street. Tickets are £14 from 01628 636620 or www.nettlebed
folkclub.co.uk

