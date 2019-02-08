Folk from Scotland

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Friday, 08 February 2019
BREABACH, a contemporary folk band from Scotland, will perform at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (February 11).
This multi award winning band are dynamic and fun with a signature sound accompanied by double bagpipes, bass, flute, fiddle and guitar.
The concert starts at 8pm at the club in High Street. Tickets are £14 from 01628 636620 or www.nettlebed
folkclub.co.uk
08 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say