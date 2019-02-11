Intimate jazz set

ISRAELI saxophone player Gilad Atzmon will perform at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Wednesday (February 13) from 7.30pm.

He will appear alongside Frank Harrison on keyboards for the second in a series of new “Jazz in the Round” concerts staged at the New Street venue.

Gilad, who has settled in the UK for 20 years, tours the world as a soloist and with his main group, the Orient House Ensemble.

His style mixes sounds of the Middle East with the jazz scale and is influenced by American jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

Instead of being seated in the stalls, audience members will be sat on the stage around the performer, making for a more intimate concert experience.

Tickets are £18 from (01491) 575698 or www.kentontheatre.co.uk