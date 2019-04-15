How Don won out

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
DON Giovanni’s journey from the page to the stage is the subject of an Opera Prelude lecture-recital at the Christ Church Centre on Friday, April 26.
Baritone Ricardo Panela will be accompanied by Maria Levandovskaya at the Reading Road venue from from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Tickets are £30 from www.operaprelude.org
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say