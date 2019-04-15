Wednesday, 17 April 2019

How Don won out

DON Giovanni’s journey from the page to the stage is the subject of an Opera Prelude lecture-recital at the Christ Church Centre on Friday, April 26.

Baritone Ricardo Panela will be accompanied by Maria Levandovskaya at the Reading Road venue from from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Tickets are £30 from www.operaprelude.org

