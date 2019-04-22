Monday, 22 April 2019

Soprano has found her guiding light

Soprano has found her guiding light

CLASSICAL crossover singer Katherine Jenkins has made the New Theatre Oxford the first stop on her tour to promote her latest album, Guiding Light.

The 38-year-old Welsh mezzo-soprano is hosting “An Evening with Katherine Jenkins” at the George Street venue next Friday (April 26) at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the singer said: “Guiding Light includes 15 tracks featuring Katherine’s personal favourites new and old — from the time-honoured Make Me a Channel of Your Peace and Morning Has Broken to covers of Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace and Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, alongside original material including Xander’s Song, written for the newest addition to her family, her son born earlier this year.”

Katherine said: “I have a life now I don’t think I ever expected to have. I am very happy, very blessed, and I feel incredibly grateful. I feel whole new layers of emotion which have really taken me by surprise and made me feel like I have found myself, found my true voice.

“My voice has changed. This album is the most intimate album I have ever made — it’s a mindful collection of songs. I’m not trying to prove anything, I’m not trying to show how many notes I can hit, I just want to take people to a place of emotion and reflection — to touch hearts and souls.”

Tickets start at £33.65. For more information and to book, visit the box office at www.atgtickets.com

