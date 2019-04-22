Choirs are heading for the Sheldonian

THE South Chiltern Choral Society is joining forces with Wantage Choral Society and the St Giles Orchestra for a concert performance of Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at Oxford University’s Sheldonian Theatre next Saturday (April 27).

Written by Elgar in 1900, The Dream of Gerontius was inspired by a celebrated 1865 poem of the same name by the Roman Catholic cardinal John Henry Newman.

Both works depict one man’s death and his soul’s spiritual journey into the next world, voyaging through fear, hope, dread, sadness and ultimately peace.

Next Saturday’s concert starts at 7pm and will feature over 200 performers in total. Geoffrey Bushell will conduct, with Emily Ormerod leading. The concert has a running time of two and a half hours, with an interval.

Tickets are priced £15, £20 and £30 and can be booked by calling Tickets Oxford on 01865 305305. Or visit www.ticketsoxford.com

Wheelchair spaces can also be reserved by calling the same number.