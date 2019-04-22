Concert organisers to put on a festival

ACCLAIMED tenor Mark Padmore will perform Franz Schubert’s celebrated lieder song cycle Winterreisse at Dorchester Abbey next Saturday (April 27).

He will be accompanied on piano by composer-conductor Ryan Wigglesworth, who together with world-famous soprano Sophie Bevan has recently established the Davey Consort at nearby St Birinus Church.

A spokesman said: “The Davey Consort is a charity devoted to bringing performance of world class sacred music to a wider local audience in both religious services and concerts. It will also establish an educational programme of organ and voice scholars.

“Next Saturday’s concert is a foretaste of a larger programme of concerts which will lead to the establishment next year of a St Birinus Festival.

“The Consort will also begin a series of inter-denominational ‘pilgrimages’ to local churches to share the music and support our heritage of beautiful church buildings here in South Oxfordshire.”

Next week’s concert starts at 7pm. There is a suggested donation of £30. To reserve seats, email concerts@stbirinusfestival.

co.uk

For more information, visit www.thedaveyconsort.

co.uk/events.php