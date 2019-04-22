Concert organisers to put on a festival

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
Monday, 22 April 2019
ACCLAIMED tenor Mark Padmore will perform Franz Schubert’s celebrated lieder song cycle Winterreisse at Dorchester Abbey next Saturday (April 27).
He will be accompanied on piano by composer-conductor Ryan Wigglesworth, who together with world-famous soprano Sophie Bevan has recently established the Davey Consort at nearby St Birinus Church.
A spokesman said: “The Davey Consort is a charity devoted to bringing performance of world class sacred music to a wider local audience in both religious services and concerts. It will also establish an educational programme of organ and voice scholars.
“Next Saturday’s concert is a foretaste of a larger programme of concerts which will lead to the establishment next year of a St Birinus Festival.
“The Consort will also begin a series of inter-denominational ‘pilgrimages’ to local churches to share the music and support our heritage of beautiful church buildings here in South Oxfordshire.”
Next week’s concert starts at 7pm. There is a suggested donation of £30. To reserve seats, email concerts@stbirinusfestival.
co.uk
For more information, visit www.thedaveyconsort.
co.uk/events.php
