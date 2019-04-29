Set the controls for the heart of Henley

FANS of legendary rockers Pink Floyd have a treat in store in the coming weeks, with not one but two tribute bands coming to town.

First up tomorrow night (Saturday), is a free concert by Brain Damaged at Lovibonds’ tasting room, off the Greys Road car park.

The event starts at 8pm and runs until last orders at 11pm. For more information, visit www.lovibonds.com

Then on Friday, May 24, the Kenton Theatre is the venue for a show by fellow Floydians, Pulse.

A spokesman for the New Street venue said: “Pulse comprise seven experienced musicians who have been playing the music of Pink Floyd for a number of years but have only recently come together in their present line-up.

“Reviews have described how they are not only musically brilliant but also how they ‘absolutely nailed’ the sound of Pink Floyd, with the magnificence of the guitar solo in Comfortably Numb being a particular highlight and capacity audiences loving every note.

“The classic ‘Waters, Gilmour, Wright and Mason’ line-up is supplemented by two superb female backing vocalists — one of whom was a backing singer with the UK’s 2018 Eurovision entry — and a saxophonist who has played with the likes of the Blues Band, Cliff Richard and Geno Washington.

“The show is enhanced by images and videos projected on to a large screen behind the band. Allow the magic of Shine On You Crazy Diamond’s keyboard intro to whisk you back to Wembley Arena in 1977 or Earls Court in 1994 — you will not be disappointed.”

The show, which starts at 8.30pm, has a running time of 140 minutes, including a 20-minute interval.

Tickets are £21. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

For more information, visit www.pulseband.uk