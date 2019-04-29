Show inspired by Sesame Street offers a chance to see what all the fuzz is about

IT started life as an adult-oriented, politically incorrect musical theatre parody of Sesame Street.

Sixteen years and multiple awards later, the Broadway production of Avenue Q will stage its final performance on Sunday (April 28).

But the good news for fans of the show and those who still haven’t seen it, is that its runaway success has spawned a touring version that is playing at the Hexagon in Reading until tomorrow night (Saturday).

Created by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez — who went on to co-create The Book of Mormon and co-write the songs featured in Disney’s Frozen — Avenue Q won a Tony Awards “triple crown” of Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

A spokesman for the show, which is famously billed as “part flesh, part felt and all heart”, said: “Avenue Q is the laugh out loud show that’s had sell-out runs on Broadway, in the West End and all across the UK — and now you can see what all the fuzz is about at the Hexagon.

“This cheekily charming musical tells the story of the loveable and unforgettable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues — like what do you do with a BA in English? How do you find your purpose? And is the internet really just for... never mind.”

Drawing inspiration from the late Jim Henson’s Muppets, Avenue Q is notable for its use of unconcealed puppeteers who wear plain grey clothing in contrast with the human characters’ colourful costumes.

The puppet and human characters both completely ignore the puppeteers, which gives the audience their cue to follow suit.

The show opened on Tuesday at the Hexagon, where the lead puppet character, Princeton, is played by Lawrence Smith, who admits to having been a latecomer to acting.

“My first love was singing,” he said. “As a teenager I sang with the National Youth Choir of Scotland — I trained as a classical singer with the Royal Academy of Music and Royal Scottish Conservatoire before moving into musical theatre. If the acoustics are right, backstage there is always a chance I may burst into some Purcell!”

Was there anyone who particularly inspired him to cross over into acting?

“Without a doubt, Audra McDonald. Like me, she trained as a classical singer — in her case at the Juilliard. She has won six Tony awards across all four acting categories and is equally at home on Broadway or performing with Houston Grand Opera.”

Is Avenue Q the first time he has acted using puppetry? “Absolutely. It’s a challenge combining acting and being true to the character and also manipulating the puppets and keeping everything under control.”

What can audiences look forward to with the touring version of the show?

“There are loads of funny songs, and everyone knows it has adult content. But I think the thing the audience can look forward to is being surprised by the story. With people concentrating more on the songs, etc, I think the story and what it says about human relationships is something that almost tends to creep up on people without them realising.”

Set on a fictional street in an “outer-outer borough” of New York City, Avenue Q succeeds in creating a sense of community live on stage, but if Lawrence could pick a dream set of neighbours, who would he choose?

“I would love to live in an apartment block with Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. They would be a lovely group to sing with.”

The show is touring the UK until the end of October, but is there a place or venue that is on his wish list to perform in?

“I have been lucky enough to perform at the Globe and the Old Vic and being Scottish it is great that the run of Avenue Q is taking me up to some Scottish venues. The one place I haven’t managed to perform at so far is the National Theatre — that would be great.”

Performances of Avenue Q — which is recommended for ages 14 and up — start at 5pm and 8pm tonight (Friday) and 4pm and 8pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Ticket prices vary. For more information and to book, call 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com