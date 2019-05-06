Monday, 06 May 2019

New singers

NEW members are needed for a girls’ choir in Charvil.

Jewel Tones, which is for girls aged 10 to 18, has two spaces.

The group regularly performs around the area and rehearses at Charvil village hall in Park Lane on Sundays from 6.15pm to 7.45pm.

For more information visit www.jeweltones.co.uk or email musical director Suzanne Newman on suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

