Annual jazz night was so good they should do it more often!

The Paul Sykes Big Band | Christ Church Centre | Saturday, April 27

HENLEY Rotary Club’s annual jazz nights have raised £20,000 over the past decade for charities such as the Autism Support Centre at the Hart Surgery and international efforts to eradicate polio and to assist disaster relief.

Saturday night’s concert was the 11th of its kind and featured the talents of the Paul Sykes Big Band.

Together, the group exhibited all the hallmarks of classic “swing” — immaculate presentation, brilliant musicianship, excellent arrangements, dazzling soloists, a powerhouse rhythm section, an ensemble sound to raise the hairs on the back of your neck and a repertoire of timeless quality.

The velvet tones of Paul Sykes’s own trombone opened proceedings with a gently swinging Lonesome Road, which led into the sophistication of Duke Ellington’s Satin Doll and the fast-burning Sweet Georgia Brown with Jonathan Lewis’s tenor saxophone in full flight.

Nobody could have argued with Paul Sykes’s introduction of Jenny Howe as “our own Ella Fitzgerald”. The warmth of her personality lit up the auditorium and she knocked out the audience with two numbers closely associated with the “great lady of song” — Slap That Bass, a light-hearted duel with bass player Adam Linnell, and Too Darned Hot featuring a neat muted trumpet solo from Stuart Henderson.

Ken Fitt on clarinet and wizard of the vibraphone Alan Grahame joined forces with the rhythm section on a beautiful presentation of the Hoagy Carmichael evergreen Stardust, following up with Ken on vocal duties On the Sunny Side of the Street.

Alan’s Latin percussion lit the fuse for La Rubia, once a hit for “King of the Mambo” Pérez Prado, and on this occasion featuring the searing alto saxophone of Duncan Lamont Jr.

The gorgeous Lennie Neihaus arrangement of

I Remember Stan captured the more sensitive side of band leader Stan Kenton’s musical personality, with Richard Whennell’s elegant piano well to the fore.

The irrepressible Alan Grahame returned to the stage to pay his own tribute to vibraphonists Terry Gibbs, on the breakneck Back Bay Shuffle, and Lionel Hampton on the wistful Midnight Sun.

Andy McBride’s pulsating tom-toms and the white-heat of the brass section brought the first set to a roaring close with what Benny Goodman used to call his “killer-diller” of a number, Sing, Sing, Sing.

No big band concert could be complete without at least one Glenn Miller number, and what better way to introduce the second set and pay tribute to the fabulous band leader than the St Louis Blues March?

Then just as we were beginning to wallow in the nostalgia of Basin Street Blues, Paul Sykes brought us bang up to date with the ultra-contemporary sounds of Mark Taylor’s Brass Attack — a challenging number simply bursting with high-voltage energy and underpinned by the glorious bass-trombone of Paul Dodge.

Jenny Howe restored a sense of calm with a sumptuous interpretation of Ray Noble’s The Very Thought of You, and with the assistance of Jonathan Lewis provided the perfect antidote to “blue days” with Cole Porter’s wonderfully bright and breezy Blue Skies.

Woody Herman and Buddy Rich managed to keep their bands on the road long after other big names had fallen by the wayside thanks to numbers like I Say a Little Prayer For You and Love for Sale, which the Paul Sykes Big Band delivered with the full powerhouse force of the originals.

Billy May, on the other hand, remained popular for the “slurping” sound of his saxophones and quirky arrangements, all of which the band captured to perfection on You’re Driving Me Crazy.

As the evening drew towards its close, Ken Fitt delivered a forceful vocal on Brazil, Alan Grahame led us into modern jazz territory with Sonny Rollins’s Sunny Moon for Two and Dizzy Gillespie’s high-octane Manteca.

Duke Ellington’s loosely-swinging C Jam Blues brought the full company to the stage for the grand finale of a wonderful evening of big band music.

Trevor Bannister