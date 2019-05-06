Folk veterans are as passionate as ever

THEY’RE credited with having originated British folk-rock music in the Sixties, but today’s Fairport Convention retain a passion for live performance.

On Monday, May 13, the band visit Nettlebed village club as part of their spring tour of the UK. Their set will feature a mixture of long-established favourites and new material drawn from their latest album 50:50@50 celebrating their golden anniversary.

Doors open at 7.45pm at the High Street venue, with music from 8pm. Tickets are £23 in advance or £24 on the door. For more information and to book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk