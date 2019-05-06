Web-savvy songwriter is playing ‘living room’ gig

A VETERAN singer-songwriter who knocked the multi-million-selling Grease soundtrack album off the number one spot back in 1978 will be stopping off at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row for two nights later this month.

As he has done for the past 15 years, Dean Friedman is spending the spring and summer months touring the UK — culminating in three nights at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

While this will take him the length and breadth of the British isles, the Newlands Lane pub — which is renowned for its regular music nights — remains one of his favourite places to play.

“It’s kind of the smallest venue on the tour,” says Friedman, “but that’s why I do a couple of nights here because I always sell out.

“You know, I joke about this, but I would play there for free — just to eat the delicious food Paul Clerehugh makes.”

Given how relatively tucked away in the South Oxfordshire countryside the Crooked Billet is, how did he first come to play there?

“Paul just emailed me years ago and invited me to play. He said, ‘I have a modest little country pub but we’d love to have you come join us for a gig...’ And, you know, wherever you play it matters a lot whether the folks that own or run the place actually care about music and the musicians.

“Some venues just could care less, but Paul really cares about the music and the musicians. You get treated well and he’s a great guy, so I’ve been returning there ever since I first played there — it’s one of my favourite stops on the tour.

“It’s always a fun, intimate gig — I’ve been doing it for a number of years now so there’s a regular audience and it’s almost like a living room concert as opposed to a regular theatre gig.

“I tend to play there for a couple of days — I can sort of relax a little bit and settle in, as opposed to doing ‘hit and runs’ and going night after night, rushing off to the next city and the next gig. So yeah, I always enjoy returning to Henley.”

With the town only a short hop from Stoke Row, Friedman has grown enamoured of Henley over the years. “I always make a point of stopping at your world-famous Asquiths Teddy Bear Shop and it’s fun walking around Henley — we feed some ducks and it’s always a really nice stop on the road.

“I’ve never been, but one of these days I’m determined to get there during the regatta so we can hang out and watch the people row past us furiously.”

Last year marked Friedman’s 40th year in the music industry, which he celebrated by re-releasing a digitally remastered edition of his groundbreaking 1978 album “Well, Well,” said the Rocking Chair — the one that put paid to the Grease soundtrack’s chart-topping run.

The internet era has hit many recording artists hard, but from the start Friedman was determined to make the most of the opportunities the technology offered.

His most recent album, 2017’s

12 Songs, was fan-funded. But it turns out this was a business model the 63-year-old helped pioneer.

“I’ve been crowdfunding my albums for a number of years now,” he says. “The first band to do so was Marillion but I was the first solo artist to crowdfund my albums back in 2001 — eight years before Kickstarter even existed.”

The resulting album, 2002’s The Treehouse Journals, was named for the place where inspiration struck its creator. “I was sort of an early adopter of the internet and was in the process of reconnecting with fans through my website,” says Friedman, who was born and raised in Paramus, New Jersey, but now lives in Peekskill, New York State, near the foot of the Catskill Mountains.

“I’d written a bunch of songs and was sitting in my treehouse in my back yard and thinking yeah, I’d love to do a new album but I don’t want to wait another 10 years for some record company to give me permission to make it.

“So I wrote an email to everyone on my mailing list saying basically, look, I’d like to record but need to raise funds to upgrade the studio and hire musicians. So if you pre-order the album in advance, I’ll make a record.

“I was a little afraid that everyone would say, ‘Dean, why don’t you get a proper job?’ And some people did write back saying just that. But enough people supported the idea that I was able to raise the money I needed to record a new album — and that’s how I’ve been funding my albums and my tours ever since.

As someone who had sold more than a million records at the start of his career, the online era has by his own admission proved something of a boon for Friedman.

“Not being on a mainstream label, there was no way to reconnect. So the internet makes that possible, to reconnect with that original fanbase — and new fans at the same time.

“So it is liberating — it does allow me as an independent musician to do what I do. If it were not for the internet I could not record independently or tour independently — and it affords me not just direct communication with my audience but two-way communication because they’re very vocal. They’re not shy about expressing their opinions — and I value that.”

During his two nights at the Crooked Billet on Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14, Friedman will be performing songs drawn from throughout his four-decade recording career, including such classic hits as Lucky Stars (a UK number three in 1978), Lydia, McDonald’s Girl, Ariel and Woman of Mine.

Having also written and produced a number of successful musicals for children and designed a series of virtual reality games for Nickelodeon TV, does he think of himself as primarily a storyteller?

“I’d say that’s a fair description. The folks that I grew up listening to were people like Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Paul Simon — folks who shared the characteristic of painting pictures in their songs. And there’s a narrative in large part — and that’s something I always aspired to do as a songwriter starting out and still to this day. So I do think of myself as someone who tells short stories set to music. I try to depict the scene, I try to understand the connections in terms of the characters and the place.

“You know, I do songwriting masterclasses and I’ve written a book on songwriting [2015’s The Songwriter’s Handbook]. One of the things that I talked about in terms of evoking a scene is even to the degree where you imagine the lighting in that environment to try and capture a scene and be able to evoke it in the song, so that the listener can sort of fill in the gaps in their own imagination and experience. In some ways you invite the listener into the song. That’s what I like to do.”

Given the amount of time he seems to have spent on our fair shores over the years, has the UK proved a happy hunting ground for Friedman as an artist?

“First of all, I gotta say, I am grateful that there’s anywhere on the planet with people who come out and pay money to see me sing my songs, and that’s especially so in the UK and Ireland. The travelling sucks, but once I’m there so is the delightful and enthusiastic audience — and yeah, I appreciate that.

“There’s a sort of gratification delay between recording an album and performing live — they’re both satisfying experiences but the difference is you record an album and you don’t really get feedback for months or even years. But when you’re on stage performing live that feedback is instantaneous. And yeah, there’s nothing like it.”

• Tickets for Dean Friedman at the Crooked Billet are £27.50 in the form of a music cover charge. For table reservations, call the pub on (01491) 681048.