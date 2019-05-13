TV tenor entertains care home residents

RESIDENTS of the Thamesfield care home in Henly enjoyed a performance by Harry Kersley, a renowned operatic tenor.

He has been a favourite with the residents since he appeared on the BBC’s All Together Now.

He sang numbers from various musicals, including Empty Chairs at Empty Tables from Les Misérables, which brought tears to many eyes.

There was a huge round of applause after his wonderful finalé of Nessun Dorma.

A spokesman for the home said: “Harry brought the house down with his magnificent voice.”