‘Guy’ and ‘Doll’ are married in real life

A NEW production of Guys and Dolls is coming to the Hexagon next week, with a twist — two of the romantic leads are played by a real-life husband and wife team.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls tells the story of gambler Sky Masterson, who falls in love with Salvation Army girl Sarah Brown — and Nathan Detroit, who is desperate to find a location for his notorious craps game while consistently letting down his fiancée of 14 years, Miss Adelaide.

Nathan’s dice games are renowned — and his latest game is set to draw high rollers from across New York. The only minor hitch is that gambling is illegal, and he can’t find a venue that’s willing to risk hosting without a substantial financial sweetener.

What’s more, he has to arrange all this without letting on to his ever suffering fiancée Adelaide, a ditzy but sexy club singer who’s already given Nathan a multitude of second chances.

Real-life husband and wife Stephen and Lorraine Cox play Nathan and Adelaide — and the pair’s impeccable comic timing has kept the cast chuckling throughout rehearsal.

How has Lorraine found the experience of acting opposite her other half?

“It’s magic,” she said. “It’s really comfortable. We throw an odd line or lyric at each other at home and then off we go into the land of Nathan and Adelaide. Our two girls just sit back and giggle — or join in, as they know it so well. It’s amazing to experience working on stage together — and being cast in romantically connected roles has taken the experience to another, special level.”

Sara el-Hanfy plays Sarah Brown, beautifully bringing to life a sweet but stern missionary trying to save the souls of the alcoholics and gamblers of Broadway.

Sara said: “On the surface, Sarah is idealistic, strait-laced and uptight, but I think there’s also an underlying passion right from the start of the show. She’s passionate about the cause of the mission and the people around her. Meeting Sky changes everything for Sarah — he’s able to break down her guard and allow her to discover a more adventuous side to her character.”

Guys and Dolls runs from Wednesday, May 15, to Saturday, May 18, at the Hexagon, including a 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Evening performances are at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22, with concessions £19. To book, visit www.readingarts.com or email tickets@sainsbury

singers.org.uk to avoid the booking fee.

Wednesday full-price tickets are four for three.

For more information, visit www.sainsburysingers.org.uk or find The Sainsbury Singers on Facebook and Twitter.