Guitar hero is having his birthday at the Billet

ROCK legend Sting once told an interviewer: “I never wanted to be a star, just a highly respected musician like John Etheridge.”

Etheridge of course being a former member of jazz fusion pioneers Soft Machine, whose alumni also include Police guitarist Andy Summers.

Other notable musicians he has collaborated with over the course of a long career include the French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli and classical superstar Yehudi Menuhin.

Etheridge is now preparing to celebrate his 70th birthday with an intimate concert at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Monday, May 20.

The pub’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “I’m delighted to welcome back this astonishing jazz guitarist and much-loved musician for a very special evening.

“John is always one of the most popular artists in our what’s on listings, having enjoyed enormous notoriety with Soft Machine.

“He has recorded and toured with Birelli Lagreme, Nigel Kennedy, Andy Summers and John Williams — you might have seen the two Johns playing together at the Henley Festival.

“John’s had numerous TV appearances, recordings, festivals and tours — treating the world to the very finest gypsy jazz and hot club swing.

“On Monday, May 20, John will be joined by Crooked Billet favourites Chris Garrick on guitar, Andy Crowdy on double bass and Dave Kelbie on rhythm guitar.

“This will be a magical evening — a rare treat to find such musicians in the intimacy of such a tiny venue.”

The Crooked Billet’s full regular menu will be available on the night. Tickets, in the form of a music cover charge, are £15.

For more information and to book, call the pub on (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk