Choir are preparing to serenade spring

HENLEY’S Aliquando Chamber Choir will be celebrating the season with a “Spring Serenade” at the Christ Church Centre next Saturday (May 18).

Accompanied by pianist Joanna Miller-Shepherd the choir will perform an evening of song that celebrates the joys of spring, life and love.

The programme for the 7.30pm concert includes Haydn’s Come Gentle Spring together with songs from Shakespeare’s plays and the films Notting Hill and Working Girl.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £5 for students, while children go free. For more information and to book, call (01491) 578238, (01491) 577733 or visit www.aliquando.co.uk