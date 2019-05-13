Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Choir are preparing to serenade spring

Choir are preparing to serenade spring

HENLEY’S Aliquando Chamber Choir will be celebrating the season with a “Spring Serenade” at the Christ Church Centre next Saturday (May 18).

Accompanied by pianist Joanna Miller-Shepherd the choir will perform an evening of song that celebrates the joys of spring, life and love.

The programme for the 7.30pm concert includes Haydn’s Come Gentle Spring together with songs from Shakespeare’s plays and the films Notting Hill and Working Girl.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £5 for students, while children go free. For more information and to book, call (01491) 578238, (01491) 577733 or visit www.aliquando.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33