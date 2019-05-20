Choir opening

A GIRLS’ choir in Charvil will hold an open evening for new members.

Jewel Tones is for girls aged 10 to 18 and regularly performs in the area.

The open night will be held at the village hall in Park Lane on July 7 from 6.15pm to 7.45pm.

For more information, visit www.jeweltones.co.uk or email musical director Suzanne Newman on suzanne

ynewman@btinternet.com

• Sapphire, a ladies’ choir in the village also run by Ms Newman, has two vacancies. The group rehearses on Monday evenings.