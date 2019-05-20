Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Choir opening

A GIRLS’ choir in Charvil will hold an open evening for new members.

Jewel Tones is for girls aged 10 to 18 and regularly performs in the area.

The open night will be held at the village hall in Park Lane on July 7 from 6.15pm to 7.45pm.

For more information, visit www.jeweltones.co.uk or email musical director Suzanne Newman on suzanne
ynewman@btinternet.com

• Sapphire, a ladies’ choir in the village also run by Ms Newman, has two vacancies. The group rehearses on Monday evenings.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33