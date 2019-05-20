Canadian folk band bring Celtic flavour

A BAND from Cape Breton in Canada are playing Nettlebed village club on Monday (May 20).

“Còig are a four-piece who between them play fiddles, piano, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Còig are one of today’s most exciting Celtic groups and are appearing at Nettlebed as part of their UK tour. They have a combined total of over 30 group and solo awards and nominations.

“A unique mix of four different talents, they have just released their new album, Ashlar. The band members all have traditional roots, but each brings something more.

“Fiddler Chrissy Crowley has touches of world and contemporary music. Pianist Jason Roach has a jazz degree, while Darren McMullen on guitar, banjo, mandolin and more has worked everywhere from Irish to rock groups, and fiddler Rachel Davis is the most Cape Breton trad, but with folk flavours as well.”

Audiences have been falling for the group’s vocal numbers, including a Celticised version of Peter Gabriel’s Solsbury Hill.

Còig guitarist Darren McMullen said: “The energy is off the scale, with audiences from New England theatres to European festivals hootin’ and hollerin’ and clappin’ and stompin’ and goin’ on.”

Rachel Davis added: “We all have different influences. Jason listens to a lot of different music, Chrissy likes to dive into a lot of world music, and Darren comes from a kind of Irish theme from playing around. More of the traditional Cape Breton music is really what I love, plus all the folk songs, so it’s an interesting mix.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets are £15 in advance or £16 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620 or vist www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk