Quintet are fired up for church concert

A SAXOPHONE and string ensemble will play the first in a new series of summer concerts at St Mary the Virgin in Hambleden next Saturday (May 25)

Led by Edward Leaker, the head of woodwind and jazz at Wells Cathedral School, Blaze specialise in fusing classical and popular idioms using the sound of the soprano saxophone with a string quartet.

Next week’s concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will see the group drawing on influences including Albinoni, Bax and Coldplay.

Concert organiser Christine Wells said: “An exciting and innovative new ensemble, Blaze will perform a fusion of classical, jazz and popular music using the beautiful sound of the soprano saxophone with strings.

“Subsequent concerts will feature a baroque quartet of recorder, violin, cello and theorbo, Neil Aston and the Antonin Quartet playing Mozart, Dvorak and Weber, the Syrinx Trio and the Aber Valley Male Voice Choir.”

Tickets are £15 from Hambleden Stores or on the door. There is free entry for under-18s.

For more information, visit www.edwardleaker.com/

projects/blaze