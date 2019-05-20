Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quintet are fired up for church concert

Quintet are fired up for church concert

A SAXOPHONE and string ensemble will play the first in a new series of summer concerts at St Mary the Virgin in Hambleden next Saturday (May 25)

Led by Edward Leaker, the head of woodwind and jazz at Wells Cathedral School, Blaze specialise in fusing classical and popular idioms using the sound of the soprano saxophone with a string quartet.

Next week’s concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will see the group drawing on influences including Albinoni, Bax and Coldplay.

Concert organiser Christine Wells said: “An exciting and innovative new ensemble, Blaze will perform a fusion of classical, jazz and popular music using the beautiful sound of the soprano saxophone with strings.

“Subsequent concerts will feature a baroque quartet of recorder, violin, cello and theorbo, Neil Aston and the Antonin Quartet playing Mozart, Dvorak and Weber, the Syrinx Trio and the Aber Valley Male Voice Choir.”

Tickets are £15 from Hambleden Stores or on the door. There is free entry for under-18s.

For more information, visit www.edwardleaker.com/
projects/blaze

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33