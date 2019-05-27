Floyd tribute band will make you ‘Wish You Were Here’

PINK FLOYD drummer Nick Mason may be hitting the European festival circuit this summer with his “Saucerful of Secrets” live show, but for those without a plane ticket there is always tonight (Friday) at the Kenton Theatre.

At 8.30pm Pulse — The Pink Floyd Tribute will take to the stage.

A spokesman for the New Street venue said: “Pulse comprise seven experienced musicians who have been playing the music of Pink Floyd for a number of years but have only recently come together in their present line-up.

“Reviews have described how they are not only musically brilliant but also how they ‘absolutely nailed’ the sound of Pink Floyd, with the magnificence of the guitar solo in Comfortably Numb being a particular highlight and capacity audiences loving every note.

“The classic ‘Waters, Gilmour, Wright and Mason’ line-up is supplemented by two superb female backing vocalists — one of whom was a backing singer with the UK’s 2018 Eurovision entry — and a saxophonist who has played with the likes of the Blues Band, Cliff Richard and Geno Washington.

“They have put together a set to satisfy any Floyd fan, with a selection of songs from Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall, The Division Bell and other albums, including some from Pink Floyd’s early days of the late Sixties.

“The show is enhanced by images and videos projected on to a large screen behind the band. Allow the magic of Shine On You Crazy Diamond’s keyboard intro to whisk you back to Wembley Arena in 1977 or Earls Court in 1994 — you will not be disappointed.”

The show, which starts at 8.30pm, has a running time of 140 minutes, including a 20-minute interval.

Tickets are £21. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

For more information, visit www.pulseband.uk