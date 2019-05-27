‘Spring serenade’ was choir’s most enjoyable concert so far

Spring Serenade, Aliquando Chamber Choir | Christ Church Centre | Saturday, May 18

ALIQUANDO’S “Spring Serenade” concert was advertised as being “full of interesting, fun and melodic music fit for a warm May evening with refreshments and canapes!”

Well, it certainly lived up to its billing, with 18 songs delivered with brilliant and often complex harmonies, coached expertly by musical director Anne Evans.

Piano accompanist Joanna Miller-Shepherd played with great sensitivity and skill while the raconteur Martyn Read cleverly linked each piece with interesting anecdotes as well as introductions.

The concert opened fittingly with “Come gentle spring” — an excerpt from Joseph Haydn’s The Seasons — showing the full choir in glorious harmony.

This was followed by a delightful rendering of “If music be the food of love” by Henry Heveningham.

The Shakespearean theme continued with “I know a bank whereon the wild thyme grows” composed by Charles Horn.

It was sung in two parts by four sopranos to a piano accompaniment that had a delightfully delicate, almost operatic feel.

At this stage the audience really showed their obvious enjoyment and appreciation of what was to come.

The first half then raced through Gilbert and Sullivan, Thomas Morely and traditional Scottish and English songs, including the hauntingly melodic “Scarborough Fair”.

Intervals are rarely commented on in reviews, but the choir members reappeared, serving generous quantities of delicious homemade canapes supported by a friendly bar service that is the hallmark of their ever popular concerts.

The second half opened with literally a change of scene, whereby the Christ Church centre’s stage was transformed into a Victorian parlour room, complete with aspidistra.

A series of tableau scenes followed. Sections of the choir performed a series of more traditional melodies with the remaining members acting as onlookers, reacting with a range of poses, emotions and enjoyment to the songs performed.

This clever device greatly enriched the sense of spectacle for the ever enthusiastic audience.

Highlights from the second half include the triumphantly comic “Bold Gendarmes” sung by Martyn Griffiths and Dan Evans, and a powerful bass solo by David Banbury on “Old Father Thames” that captivated the audience.

Dan Evans performed again with a thrilling solo rendition of Elvis Costello’s love song “She” — ending with a surprising dedication of love to the music director, Anne.

Several members of the audience and also of the cast were visibly overcome with the emotion of the moment.

But the Victorian period’s sensibilities of morality were not offended when it transpired that Dan and Anne are actually husband and wife.

David Banbury’s theatrical singing of “My Grandfather’s Clock” ensured full audience participation.

The concert ended with the full choir performing “From a Distance”, immortalised by Bette Midler, followed by Carly Simon’s “Let the River Run” to rapturous applause.

Aliquando’s motto is “Good music for good causes”. Anne Evans closed the night by reminding the audience that all monies raised were given to worthy charities.

Over £9,000 was raised at last year’s remembrance concert for the Royal British Legion.

On this occasion the Henley Music School benefited from a generous retiring collection.

An appeal was given for the public to further their support by becoming a Friend of Aliquando (details from aliquando@sky.com).

Comments made by departing audience members confirmed that this was indeed Aliquando’s most enjoyable concert ever!

The choir’s next concert is on Saturday, November 9 — a performance of Mendelssohn’s Elijah with orchestra and a stellar cast of soloists at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Terry Grourk