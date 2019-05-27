‘Hidden figures’ of opera unearthed

IT was the title of a hugely successful Oscar-nominated 2016 film about NASA mathematicians, but the world of opera has its own “Hidden Figures”.

Next Friday morning (May 31), the Fawley-based charity Opera Prelude is hosting a lecture-recital at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road that takes a long overdue look at the famous and forgotten of operatic history.

A spokesman said: “As an art form, opera stands entirely alone — a unique blend of music, drama, poetry and emotion, it is as addictive, glamorous and fascinating now as it was at its inception.

“With a lifespan of more than 500 years and counting, part of the lure of opera is its ability to reinvent itself, and, naturally, the musical geniuses it has captivated along the way.

“These are not always, however, those whom posterity will celebrate. All too often, the darlings of musical society are eclipsed posthumously by those who, whilst perhaps obscure in life, are far better known to us today. Who were these forgotten masters, and what have we lost with them?

“Join mezzo-soprano Rosemary Clifford and pianist Natalie Burch for a dive back into history to discover the successes and failures, the trailblazers and those who went adrift, and attempt to answer the question: what will history make of us?”

“Hidden Figures: the Famous and Forgotten of Operatic History” runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Tickets are £30. For more information and to book, visit www.operaprelude.org