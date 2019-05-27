Music nights at hall

Standard named best weekly paper of year
A SERIES of friendly and informal acoustic music evenings have been announced at Peppard War Memorial Hall.
The idea is for the evenings to become a monthly fixture at the Gallowstree Road venue.
Starting next Saturday (June 1), they will take place on the first Saturday of each month — with a break for the summer in August and September.
A spokesman for the hall said: “Come along and perform or just listen. Any style of music. Sing or play any instrument. No amplification.”
Entry to the sessions is £6 for audience members and £3 for performers, with all proceeds going to support the hall’s roof fund.
The hall has no alcohol licence, but attendees can bring their own.
To book a performance slot, visit the hall’s Facebook page.
Future dates for the sessions are July 6, October 5, November 2 and December 7.
