Music nights at hall

A SERIES of friendly and informal acoustic music evenings have been announced at Peppard War Memorial Hall.

The idea is for the evenings to become a monthly fixture at the Gallowstree Road venue.

Starting next Saturday (June 1), they will take place on the first Saturday of each month — with a break for the summer in August and September.

A spokesman for the hall said: “Come along and perform or just listen. Any style of music. Sing or play any instrument. No amplification.”

Entry to the sessions is £6 for audience members and £3 for performers, with all proceeds going to support the hall’s roof fund.

The hall has no alcohol licence, but attendees can bring their own.

To book a performance slot, visit the hall’s Facebook page.

Future dates for the sessions are July 6, October 5, November 2 and December 7.