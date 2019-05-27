Monday, 27 May 2019

Jazz director’s ready to pop in on Purdy

THE artistic director of Ronnie Scott’s is popping up in Henley next Saturday (June 1) as the special guest of jazz singer Purdy.

James Pearson and his trio will be covering “100 years of Jazz Piano” at the HAODS Studio in New Street, next door to the Kenton Theatre.

Purdy, aka Rebecca Poole, grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in Nettlebed and regularly performs live in the Henley area — as well as in central London and beyond.

Each month she stages a “pop-up” jazz night at the HAODS Studio, usually accompanied by a guest artist.

Purdy said: “James Pearson is the artistic director at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho.

“A world-class pianist, composer and raconteur extraordinaire, James is equally at home as a concert pianist.

“In this whistle-stop tour through some of the jazz piano greats, James takes us on a rollercoaster ride to the music of Oscar Peterson, Fats Waller, Jelly Roll Morton, Erroll Garner, Bill Evans and many more.

“As always with one of JP’s performances you can expect anecdotes and a few things you may not have known alongside some truly great piano playing. This one is not to be missed!”

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm. Early bird tickets are £20 with standard tickets £25.

For more information and to book, visit www.purdymusic.co.uk

