Pink Floyd tribute was a great gig in the sky, with diamonds!

Pulse | Kenton Theatre | Friday, May 24

SCATTERED across the history of rock ’n’ roll are a handful of bands for whose music there will always be a healthy public appetite.

This show by Kenton newcomers Pulse, who had previously sold out Newbury’s Arlington Arts Centre, set out to pay tribute to Pink Floyd’s classic Seventies line-up of Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason.

They had quite a lot of ground to cover, but in doing so they succeeded in compiling a near-definitive greatest hits — including a cheery rendition of the band’s first single, Arnold Layne, from March 1967.

Taking to the stage, the seven-piece band opened with the title track of the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, also from 1967 — presumably as a nod to one of Pink Floyd’s biggest influences, concept album and all.

Scrolling forward 12 years, we were treated to the opening tracks of 1979’s The Wall — In the Flesh?, The Thin Ice and Another Brick in the Wall, Part 1.

A member of the audience had kindly brought along an actual “brick” from the original live touring shows of The Wall staged at Earls Court in 1980 and 1981, which added to the air of authenticity already established by the musicians.

Bass guitarist and vocalist Ian Howarth acted as the frontman, affably introducing the various numbers.

But at different times lead vocals were also provided by drummer John Park and the well-matched “backing singers” Nicole Allan and Rachael Willment.

With Rob Bridgman ably conjuring up Rick Wright’s keyboards, Willment’s vocals on The Great Gig in the Sky — as originally improvised by Clare Torry — were one of the standout moments of the evening and drew a huge ovation.

Everyone has their own favourite version of Pink Floyd, of course. My own introduction to the band was via a schoolfriend who said listening to Wish You Were Here never failed to cheer him up if he was feeling low.

Sure enough, we were treated to an abridged version of Shine On You Crazy Diamond — a track that plays on the band’s sense of its own mythology by paying tribute to founder member and original creative engine turned acid casualty, Syd Barrett.

Other highlights included selections from the Animals, Momentary Lapse of Reason and Division Bell albums.

But the second half of the show featured a run through the bulk of The Dark Side of the Moon that reminded us just how astounding that album remains 45 years on.

Brain Damage had the audience laughing out loud at its accompanying back projections of Jeremy Corbyn, Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, George W Bush and other political luminaries.

Then there was just time for Comfortably Numb’s obligatory outing — and rightly so. Lead guitarist Paul Hancock’s playing had shone throughout the evening, but this really was his moment — with a performance that brought the near-capacity Kenton audience to its feet.

Two well-chosen encores followed in the form of Wish You Were Here and an uproarious Run Like Hell.

A drummer himself, my colleague Martin Dew remarked afterwards that John Park had replicated Nick Mason’s arrangements very well, adding that his singing had also sounded uncannily like that of Roger Waters at times.

Sax player Alan Whetton also acquitted himself brilliantly, but with material this good it was the songs that were the real stars of the show, as this excellent band would probably be the first to acknowledge.

With this performance virtually sold out, let’s hope we see Pulse back at the Kenton soon.

Matthew Wilson