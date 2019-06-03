Monday, 03 June 2019

Music festivals are going head to head

TWO popular local music festivals are going head to head next month, writes Matthew Wilson.

As the summer festival season gets under way in earnest, the Beacon Festival will host two nights of music, food and entertainment spread over four stages at Watlington Hill Farm on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22.

Tankus the Henge headline the Sunset Stage on the Friday, followed by Guns Or Roses the following night. For full details of the line-up, visit www.beaconfestival.net

Meanwhile, over at Wallingford Sports Park, this year’s Rugfest is running over the whole weekend, with the opening Friday night being co-hosted by the Wallingford Blues and Beer Festival.

Headline acts include Britpop royalty The Feeling and Freak Power.

For details of the full line-up and to book tickets, visit www.rugfest.org

