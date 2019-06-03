Bandleader Chris is celebrating 70 years

BANDLEADER Chris Barber is celebrating an amazing 70 years in the role by embarking on a Europe-wide concert tour that will see him play the Kenton Theatre tomorrow night (Saturday).

The veteran trombonist, who turned 89 last month, is best known as the leader of the Big Chris Barber Band, which plays an annual concert at Goring village hall each December.

A Kenton spokesman said: “Inspired by the King Oliver Creole Jazz Band, Chris formed his first band in 1940 at the age of 19 and has since gone on to become not only one of Europe’s most successful and influential bandleaders, but a bona fide jazz legend. With his 10-piece band featuring a seven-strong front line, Chris plays a selection of his favourite music, including numbers such as Bourbon Street Parade, Jubilee Stomp, Petite Fleur, Ice Cream, When the Saints Go Marching In, and many, many more.

“The Big Chris Barber Band combine all these ingredients into an exciting and often moving evening of world-class jazz.”

Tomorrow night’s show starts at 7.30pm and has a running time of 140 minutes, including a 20-minute interval.

Tickets are £31. For more information and to book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk