Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jazz guitarists will play ‘in the round’

Jazz guitarists will play ‘in the round’

FRESH from celebrating his 70th birthday at the Crooked Billet, jazz legend John Etheridge will be performing “in the round” at the Kenton Theatre next month. On Wednesday, June 19, he will be joined on stage by fellow guitarist Pete Oxley — with members of the audience seated around them. Tickets are £20 via (01491) 575698 or www.kentontheatre.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33