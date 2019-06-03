Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mum’s the word as folk singers return

Mum’s the word as folk singers return

NETTLEBED Folk Club took a break on bank holiday Monday — but normal service will be resumed next week with the visit of mother and daughter folk duo Chris and Kellie While.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “The world-class vocals of Chris from St Agnes Fountain and the uncannily similar quality of her daughter Kellie combine for this special evening. As a duo it’s easy to lose sight of who is who, even if they have their own distinctive style and sound.”

Kellie, who has previously performed with the Albion Band, said: “For us, singing together comes almost as naturally as breathing — it feels right and I suppose that’s partly due to our special bond and to the physical aspect of being related and partly because it’s something we have done ever since I was small.

“There’s no ego, no competition — just two women who love to sing together for the pure joy of it. We just happen to be mother and daughter.”

Tickets for the show on Monday, June 3, are £15 in advance and £16 on the door. Doors open at 7.45pm. For more information and to book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33