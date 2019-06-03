Mum’s the word as folk singers return

NETTLEBED Folk Club took a break on bank holiday Monday — but normal service will be resumed next week with the visit of mother and daughter folk duo Chris and Kellie While.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “The world-class vocals of Chris from St Agnes Fountain and the uncannily similar quality of her daughter Kellie combine for this special evening. As a duo it’s easy to lose sight of who is who, even if they have their own distinctive style and sound.”

Kellie, who has previously performed with the Albion Band, said: “For us, singing together comes almost as naturally as breathing — it feels right and I suppose that’s partly due to our special bond and to the physical aspect of being related and partly because it’s something we have done ever since I was small.

“There’s no ego, no competition — just two women who love to sing together for the pure joy of it. We just happen to be mother and daughter.”

Tickets for the show on Monday, June 3, are £15 in advance and £16 on the door. Doors open at 7.45pm. For more information and to book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk