Tears for Fears and food for thought

FESTIVAL catering has come a long way from the humble burger van in recent years, but this year’s Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace is offering the chance to dine in the palace’s state rooms.

A Nocturne Live spokesman said: “Make your concert experience even more special by enjoying an evening’s fine dining and drinks with the Blenheim Palace State Room Dining Package.

“All state room guests, upon arrival, will be invited to an exclusive drinks reception in the great hall and saloon.

“Then throughout the evening a delicious three-course meal will be served in the opulent surroundings of the state rooms.

“Courses will be timed to make sure you can enjoy every note of music being performed on the Great Court’s magnificent stage.”

This year’s concert series runs from Thursday, June 20, to Sunday, June 23.

The Sunday night, which is being headlined by Kylie Minogue, has now sold out, but tickets are still available for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights headlined by Gladys Knight, Tears for Fears and Lauryn Hill respectively.

Tickets start at £35. For more information on all packages and to book, visit www.nocturnelive.com