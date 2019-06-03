Bluegrass pioneers are getting good vibrations

NOW that summer is upon us, the air is filled with the thrum of mowers making their way back and forth over lawns, throwing the scent of freshly cut grass into the air. What more could you possibly need to get you into the summer mood?

Back in 2016 Pete Brown got a group of musicians together and formed the NewGrass Cutters, a bluegrass band with a twist.

Three years on, the band are due to hit the stage of the Kenton Theatre next Saturday (June 8) — so what have they in store for us?

Pete’s family has music in its veins — his dad is the legendary entertainer Joe Brown and his sister Sam had a successful pop career before launching the International Ukelele Club of Sonning Common.

Pete himself is record producer and musician of some note and has worked not only with his dad Joe as a musician and performer but also with the likes of George Harrison, Dusty Springfield, Sade and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

We meet Pete at his studio near Crowmarsh ahead of the show at the Kenton, and it turns out that the upcoming NewGrass Cutters show is not just an enterprise for making old tunes fresh and new, but it’s also helping to refurbish the accommodation at the studio.

“We’re putting on the gig to refurbish the accommodation container,” he says. “Young bands don’t mind dossing in there, but we need to do it up. It’s early days with the studio, and we’re not making loads of money, so we’re trying to raise funds to make it more comfortable.”

Making things work through hard work is something that seems to come naturally to Pete. He has been working in music for over 20 years, but it’s not all glamour and he’s not afraid to get stuck in to make ends meet.

“I’ve not been employed for 20 years,” he says. “I’m self-employed, but I manage to do it by hook or by crook. If I’m not in the studio or playing gigs, I’m teaching ukulele. I do a bit of chippying and at a push I’ll do painting and decorating. There’s always work, you’ve just got to find it.”

One of Pete’s major successes is teaching ukulele — his clubs have really taken off, and one of the fruits of his labours, the League of Crafty Ukulele Masters, aka LOCUM, will be at the Kenton, playing popular hits with multilayered uke parts as support for the NewGrass Cutters.

The idea of a bluegrass band playing classic pop and rock anthems is something of a curve ball, but the idea came about almost by accident.

“It started with a phone call from an agent who’d seen me and Phil the drummer play gigs with my dad,” says Pete. “He said, ‘You can play bluegrass, can’t you?” — and bluegrass is a different animal, it’s really quick and very technical. I was about to say no, when he said, ‘I’ve got this guy and he wants to give you this much to play two sets.’ Quick as a flash I said, ‘Yeah, I can do bluegrass.’” He laughs at the memory. “So I rang Phil and he almost said no too!”

From there, Pete found his banjo player in Richard Collins.

“He’s the UK bluegrass banjo champion. We did the gig and Richard came up with the idea for NewGrass Cutters, really. He said, ‘Why don’t we do covers and see if it works?’ Before we knew it, we had a set.

“I didn’t think Richard would want to carry on after the gig, but he said, ‘It’s the first time anyone’s ever danced to my banjo-playing! I loved it.’ That was the birth of the band.

“I’ve been in loads of bands where it’s hard to get a gig or to get anyone to come, but NewGrass Cutters has always had legs. I don’t know why. When we do songs that really shouldn’t work, but they do, it really puts a smile on people’s faces.”

The band last released an album, Mowing Down the Groove, in 2016, but there’s some new material in the pipeline.

“We’re midway through recording it,” says Pete. “It’s mostly covers, but we’re working towards doing some original stuff. You have to invest a lot more time in originals but the covers thing works really well. We look at songs and pick the bones out, then arrange it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t!”

As with much of what Pete does, the album is due to be a self-released affair, just like the NewGrass Cutters’ first. “It’s the way forward, really. We’d never make any money going down the traditional record label route. By restricting it to our gigs or the website, it really works.”

There’s an art to picking songs, of course, as not everything lends itself to being reinterpreted. The NewGrass Cutters aren’t a straight covers band — the songs are classic but the way Pete and his band arrange them takes them to new and interesting places.

Straying from the restrictions of bluegrass by adding drums and then arranging songs in new forms and applying strong vocal harmonies, Pete and his cohorts are exploring an exciting musical genre of their own making.

“We work on the basis of — if you think we shouldn’t do it, we’ll probably have a go at it,” says Pete. “I didn’t think Good Vibrations would work, but it really does.”

Following a brief discussion of how to replicate a theremin sound on a lap-steel (wobble your hand a lot, apparently), Pete lifts the lid on the band’s ethos.

“We try to make the songs quite different,” he says. “We capture the essence — that’s what the band’s about. Yes, it’s a covers band, but it’s not a covers band!”

As it turns out, next Saturday’s gig at the Kenton will be one of the last opportunities to catch the NewGrass Cutters until 2020.

“We’re having a bit of break,” says Pete. “Some of the guys in the band are going off on my dad’s tour. So we’re having a rest after September, but it’s good because we’ll have time to finish the album. By having a break it’ll help to build up the energy again.”

Not that energy’s ever lacking when the NewGrass Cutters play live. As masters of “putting a bit of straw on it” you can bet their Kenton show will be no exception.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are £14. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk